|
|
Betty Hazi Roberts, 89, of Sulphur, passed away from this life Aug. 12, 2019, in a local hospital. Betty was born on Nov. 20, 1929. She worked for Lakeside National Bank from 1960 as a PBX operator and worked her way up to Assistant VP before retiring in 1995. Her Lakeside family was very precious to her and to this day remained in contact.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia Knepper; sons, Joseph Allen Hazi, Ricky Lee Hazi; and great-granddaughter, Ashley Angel Cammack. Betty is survived by her son, Michael Hazi and wife Jami; grandchildren, Cheri Hazi, Jeremiah Hazi, Jennifer Domingue and husband Bryan, David Hazi and wife Jessica, and Elizabeth Hazi; 10 great-grandchildren, Kelsee Hazi, Nevaeh Barbre, Rayden Rosalis, Adisyn Powell, Braden Thornton, Davis Hazi, Payton Hazi, Bella Hazi, Kinzley Domingue and Kasen Domingue; Betty's entire world revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always planning her next project and treat for them.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur from 5-8 P.M. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Aug. 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by the burial at Orange Grove and Graceland Cemetery in Lake Charles, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2019