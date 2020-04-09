|
Betty J Joplin, 85, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Betty was born at home in the small town of Calliham, Texas. She had a sweet spirit and the sweetest smile. She loved her Lord, her family, her church family, and her friends.
Betty retired from the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. She was their Administrative Assistant for many years. While employed there, she joined the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP). She was elected to serve as their President for several terms. While a member of IAAP, she travelled all across the United States to attend workshops and conventions.
Survivors include one brother (wife), Hugh (Tesse) Seiber of Donie, Texas; one daughter (husband), Tina (Brent) Quibodeaux of Sulphur, La.; two stepchildren, Sandra Dixon of Burleson, Texas, and Jim Joplin of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Christine and Carly Quibodeaux of Sulphur, La., and David Kimbrell and Haley Breeden of Knoxville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Joplin; her parents, Elvert and Laura Seiber; two brothers, Donald and Brian Seiber; and daughter, Kelly Breeden.
We would like to thank the staff of Stonebridge Place, Holly Hill House and Heart of Hospice for the love and care Betty received when in their care.
Betty will be interred with her husband at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 9, 2020