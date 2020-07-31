1/1
Betty James Citizen
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty James Citizen, 72, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Betty was born July 23, 1948, and was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La. She was a former member of New Sunlight Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. V.E. Washington. Later in life she united with Mt. Tabor Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Albert London. In her later years she united with First New Life Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Dwight Barker.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one sister, Mary Louise Lewis; six children, Vernette Citizen Varn (Stanley), Albert Roy Citizen (Gina), Yolonda Joubert (Eldridge), Marquetta James Clark (Patrick), Marqus James (Anika) and Brandon Citizen; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard James; and mother, Cora Malbrough James.
Her funeral will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, Stevens' Funeral Home. The Rev. Tyron Nickerson will officiate. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon. Due to Covid 19 restrictions funeral attendance will be limited.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stevens' Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral
12:00 PM
Stevens' Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved