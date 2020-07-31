Betty James Citizen, 72, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Betty was born July 23, 1948, and was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La. She was a former member of New Sunlight Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. V.E. Washington. Later in life she united with Mt. Tabor Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Albert London. In her later years she united with First New Life Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Dwight Barker.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one sister, Mary Louise Lewis; six children, Vernette Citizen Varn (Stanley), Albert Roy Citizen (Gina), Yolonda Joubert (Eldridge), Marquetta James Clark (Patrick), Marqus James (Anika) and Brandon Citizen; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard James; and mother, Cora Malbrough James.

Her funeral will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, Stevens' Funeral Home. The Rev. Tyron Nickerson will officiate. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon. Due to Covid 19 restrictions funeral attendance will be limited.

