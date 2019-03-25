|
|
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019, Mrs. Betty Jane Allwhite Azar LeJeune, 82, loving wife of 32 years to Jean Paul LeJeune.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her son, Bobby Azar (Sindi); daughters, Tammy Griffin (Jim) and Tina Azar; stepdaughter, Carisse LeJeune-Bebensee; grandson, Travis Azar (Emily); great-grandson, Price Azar; and aunt, Mildred Leverette. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernita Chiasson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in American Press on Mar. 25, 2019