Betty Jean Guidry Clarke, 83, of Sweetlake, passed away at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Clarke was born on Feb. 10, 1936, in Lake Charles, and lived in the area all of her life. She was a waitress for 30 years for Sheraton Chateau Charles. Mrs. Clarke was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She enjoyed going fishing and crabbing and cooking.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Russell Guidry (Lotta) of Sweetlake, Jerald Guidry (Jeanne) of Lake Charles, Vickie Kowarsch (David) of Starks, and Richard Guidry (Candy) of Nixon, Texas; grandchildren, Eric Guidry (Ashlee), Jennifer Callier (Jason), Alicia Aguillard (Justin), Michael Kowarsch, Cheryl Kowarsch (John), Logan Guidry, Hayley Guidry (Alex) and Summer Beavers (Russell); and great-grandchildren, Gabe, Addie, Logan, Easton, Londyn, Austin, Karleigh and Hayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Thomas Newman; siblings, Kenzie Newman, Tonas Newman, Gertie Thomas, Lucy Champagne, Lucille LeBlanc and Judy Manuel; daughter-in-law, Brenda Guidry; grandson, Joey Key; father of her children, Jerald Rayburn Guidry; and two furry companions, Duke and Sissy.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 12, 2019