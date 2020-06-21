Betty Jean (Fulcher) Dillon
1934 - 2020
Betty Jean Fulcher Dillon, 86, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in a local hospice.
Born in Athens, Ga., in 1934, she attended the University of Georgia and received her nursing degree from Crawford Long teaching hospital in Atlanta. She moved to Sulphur in 1960 and was a life-long resident. Ms Dillon was an OB nurse at West Cal-Cam Hospital until 1994 and served as Director of Maternal Nursing in the 1980s. An All-State high school basketball player in Georgia, she was an avid golfer and won many local tournaments and participated in events around the US.
She is survived by her daughter, Sallye Jean Duhon and husband Theos of Sweetlake, La.; and her son, David Dillon and wife Cheray of Sulphur; and grandchildren, Zakareeya and Adam Dillon.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Harbor Hospice for their excellent care of Jean.

Published in American Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.Im so glad to have shared a little part of knowing Jean,she was a great golfer and so gracious.
Gayle says
Friend
