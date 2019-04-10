Betty Jean McCabe Duhon, born on April 20, 1927, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was 91 ½ years old.

Betty was the daughter of James Lawrence McCabe and Margaret Evelyn Lyons and sister to Jimmy McCabe, Claire Christensen and JoAnn Broussard who preceded her on the road to Heaven leaving her sister Mary Baker living to carry the McCabe legacy. Her husband, Joseph C. Duhon (2010) awaits her in heaven.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Duhon; daughter, Judy Donovan (Scott), Nancy LaCombe (Al); son, Danny Duhon (Addie); daughters, Jeanney Wharton (Evan), and Penny Dickens (Darren). Leaving behind eight loving grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Betty was very proud of her rich life here in Lake Charles creating stories to last a lifetime. Her stories began with her childhood on Helen Street to graduating at St. Charles Academy and Sowela Tech in 1946. Betty took pride during her time as a comptometrist at Mathison but most of all loved her years creating her family and spreading love and joy in every room she entered. She was truly loved by all! Betty was active in her community and served at Moss Regional Auxiliary, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Alter Society, bowled on a league over 60 years, and created and shared 'Rita' wood crosses with everyone she met. Her talents, generosity and kindness were limitless, she was truly one of a kind! We were all blessed to have her in our lives.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Saturday will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to at st.jude.org.