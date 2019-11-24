|
Betty Jean Trahan, of Lake Charles, La., born on Oct. 8, 1951, was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 21, 2019, at 7:34 p.m. at the age of 68. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and love of her life, Richard Allen Trahan; her father, Johnny Genova; and her mother, Minnie Genova. She is survived by her son, Richard Allen Trahan Jr.; and her daughter, Mindie Brouillard; her grandchildren, Alina Hicks, Hunter Fontenot, Richard Allen Trahan III, Natalee Trahan, Tanner Trahan, Evan Trahan; and her great-grandsons, Ronan Fontenot, Gordon Hicks and Wren Fontenot; also her siblings, Kelly Genova, Peggy Sanderford and John Genova. She was loved dearly and is already missed.
Published in American Press on Nov. 24, 2019