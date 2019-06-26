|
Betty Jean Warden, 74, of Lake Charles, was welcomed home and greeted by the loving arms of her daughter Kimberly Dawn on June 23, 2019.
Betty was born on Dec. 16, 1944, to Leah and Clifton J. Lejeune Sr. in Lafayette, La.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Timothy Russell; three sisters, Shirley (George E.) Duhon of Moss Bluff, Bernetta Sue (Larry) Parker of Lake Charles, and Peggy Lee (Claude Jr.) Bell of Lake Charles; one brother, Clifton J. (Kelly) LeJeune Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Linda Fay McKay; and Betty's late husband, Carl Warden.
Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 26, 2019