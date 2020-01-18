|
Betty Jo Kingham, 89, of Lake Charles, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Betty was born in Sulphur, on Aug. 17, 1930, the first daughter to Louis and Ruth Bruno, the oldest of 13 children. Her story is a sweet one, ever revolving around family. At a young age, her family made trips to Lake Charles to see her grandparents, where she met the man who eventually become her husband. She was a lifelong resident of SWLA, graduating from LaGrange High School, Class of 1948. Shortly after graduation, she became Mrs. James Kingham, together residing in Lake Charles.
She was a proud and diligent mother to her eight children, always enjoying their company and the company of their friends. The fondest of memories to be recalled by them was the love she poured into every meal she made for her family, always making sure their needs were met. She was a member of Lake Charles Revival Center, and the highlight of her week were her Sunday get-togethers.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her two sons, Scott and Mac Kingham; her parents; and several siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 71 years; her children, Betsy Bennett, Jim Kingham, Carolyn Gorham, Peggy Prather, Kevin Kingham and Bill Kingham; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume Monday at 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be officiated by Brother Evers beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Published in American Press on Jan. 18, 2020