Betty Joyce Aikels Lavergne was born in Crowley, La., on Jan. 5,1938. She started her journey to heaven on April 3, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Betty was a loving, giving, kind, sweet, gentle and God-fearing woman. She was a grandmother to many around Lake Charles. She was a very independent lady and loved to sit outside. She loved her grandkids unconditionally. She never met a stranger.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lavergne of 33 years; and her parents, Lawrence Aikels and Dora Valerie Stevens.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Timothy Stevens of Carencro, La., Marvin "Poochie" (Bertha) Stevens Sr. of Crowley, La., Alvinetta (Howard) Andrepont of Lake Charles, La., Cedric Lavergne, Damon (Jamieka) Lavergne, and Matilda Lavergne (Joe) Harris, all of Lake Charles La.; eight grandchildren, Patrick (Maggie) Andrepont of Pasadena, Texas, Marvin (Tanika) Stevens Jr. of Duson, La., Mylan Stevens Sr. of Baton Rouge, La., Alexis Andrepont of Philadelphia, Pa., Da'Laisha B. Thomas, Suniyah J. Thomas, Jaya K. Thomas, and Alvin Simien, all of Lake Charles; eight great-grandchildren, Mya Andrepont, Aleece Davis, Darrel Davis, Alijah Davis, Alaina Davis, Desmond Stevens, Alayah Stevens and Mylan Stevens Jr.; one brother, Lawrence (Carol) Aikels of Atlanta, Ga.; one nephew, Vincent Aikels of San Diego, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Her graveside service will be noon Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Combre Memorial Park. Pastor Mack Guillory will officiate. After this COVID-19 pandemic passes God will allow us to have a memorial celebration for the entire family and friends to attend. God bless everyone.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2020