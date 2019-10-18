|
Betty Mae LaBauve Cooke, 96, of Lake Charles, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Cooke was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a graduate of Lake Charles High School and worked 23 years for Muller's Department Store. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association. A few of her favorite things were parades, Thanksgiving holidays and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was raised in Calcasieu Tabernacle Church where she sang in the choir and later taught Sunday school until it's closing in 1992 when she became an active member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God and served as a door greeter. She loved the Lord, having enjoyed, along with her husband, sharing His word with countless visits to hospitals and homes of shut ins. Mrs. Cooke will be most remembered as a woman of grace, faith and prayer.
She leaves to cherish her memory, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Robert Cooke; parents, D.J. LaBauve Sr. and Bridget McCloy LaBauve; two sisters, Bridget Mary Landry and Alice LaBauve Brocato; three brothers, D.J. LaBauve Jr., Richard G. LaBauve and Milton M. LaBauve; and a half-brother, Edwin LaBauve.
The nieces of Mrs. Cooke wish to express heartfelt thanks to her sister in Christ, caregiver and dear friend, GayLynn Walker for her kindness in care and friendship.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Gary Evers will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Sunday will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Glad Tidings Church, 3501 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2019