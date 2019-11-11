Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Acord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee Acord


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lee Acord Obituary
Betty Lee Acord, age 86, of Vinton, Louisiana passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Betty was born on September 24, 1933 in Starks, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa "Teet" and Emma Ashworth.
Betty is survived by son, Harold Ashworth; daughter, Melissa Acord; and daughter, Cathy Horton; grandchildren, Hollye Ashworth Magallon, Joshua Ashworth, Christopher Nations, Zachary Zamora, Whitney Horton, and Lyndsay Robinson; brother, Virgil Ashworth; sister, Lydia Fontenot; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 and will resume on Tuesday, from 10:00 AM until time of service on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton. Rev. Karl Smith will officiate services. Burial will follow in Doyle Cemetery, Starks, LA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonvinton.com for the Acord family.
Published in American Press on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -