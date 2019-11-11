|
|
Betty Lee Acord, age 86, of Vinton, Louisiana passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Betty was born on September 24, 1933 in Starks, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa "Teet" and Emma Ashworth.
Betty is survived by son, Harold Ashworth; daughter, Melissa Acord; and daughter, Cathy Horton; grandchildren, Hollye Ashworth Magallon, Joshua Ashworth, Christopher Nations, Zachary Zamora, Whitney Horton, and Lyndsay Robinson; brother, Virgil Ashworth; sister, Lydia Fontenot; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 and will resume on Tuesday, from 10:00 AM until time of service on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton. Rev. Karl Smith will officiate services. Burial will follow in Doyle Cemetery, Starks, LA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonvinton.com for the Acord family.
Published in American Press on Nov. 11, 2019