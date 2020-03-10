Home

Hixson Funeral Home
210 North Pine Street
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-6211

Betty Lou DeRouen

Betty Lou DeRouen Obituary
Funeral services for Betty Lou DeRouen, of DeRidder will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Roy Lee Johnson and Bro. Lindsey Burns officiating. Interment will be at the Beauregard Cemetery, in DeRidder, La. following services.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Betty was born on Aug. 30, 1930 to Jesse George and Helena Garrett Head. She passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Mrs. DeRouen was a member of First Baptist Church in DeRidder. She loved her garden and her time with friends at Brookshire Brothers. She loved her family and Friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Head and Jesse Head; and her sister, Melinda Morris.
She is survived by her husband, Buddy of DeRidder; sons, Lee DeRouen and wife, Lydia of DeRidder and Neel DeRouen and wife Karen of Iowa, La.; daughter, Laura Hastings and husband Joe of Mobile, Ala.; sister, Francis Adkins and husband Rudy of Covington, La. and grandchildren, Many Laura Hastings, Ann Leigthon Hastings and husband, Michael Haydel, Jordan DeRouen, Jarred Hartnett and Jaime Hartnett.
Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/
Published in American Press on Mar. 10, 2020
