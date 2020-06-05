Betty Lou Madison
1941 - 2020
Betty Lou Madison, 79, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice, in Dallas, Texas.
She was born on May 18, 1941, in Lake Charles, La., to Samuel and Ruth Phillips. She was a faithful member and Mother of the Church Woodbury Congregational Christian.
She married Wilman George Madison Sr. on Oct. 18, 1959. She leaves to cherish her memories four sons and one daughter, Wilman George Madison Jr. (Cassandra) of a Lake Elsinore, Calif., Samuel Craig Madison (Retha) of Austin, Texas, Jeffery Paul Madison (Monica) of Desoto, Texas, Stacey Marie Arrant (Anthony) of Mansfield, Texas, Patrick Demone Madison (Destinee) of Grand Prairie, Texas. She also leaves to cherish two sisters-in-law, Serena Frances Lee of Houston, Texas, Lizzie Pentard Stokes; two brothers-in-law, Frankie Welch and Lester Paul Guillory of Franklin, La.; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She lived a blessed life of simple pleasures and to its fullest.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must wear masks upon entering the facility.

Published in American Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
