Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Whiteley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou (Bolding) Whiteley


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou (Bolding) Whiteley Obituary
Betty Lou Bolding Whiteley, 94, passed away at her daughter's home in Midlothian, Va., on Aug. 4, 2019.
Betty was born in Warren, Texas, on Feb. 8, 1925, to LeeRoy Bolding and Dora Cordelia Justice. She lived in Merryville, La., for 62 years with her husband, James R. Whiteley before his passing.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dora Bolding; her husband, James Raynie (Mutt) Whiteley; an infant son, James Raynie Whiteley Jr.; son-in-law, Ronald Stailey; grandson by marriage, Fred Hartzell III; and a great-granddaughter, Lila Claire Murr.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Janie Whiteley Williams and son-in-law, Jesse Williams, Doralyn Whiteley Hall; and son-in-law, COL. (Ret) Ronald Hall of Midlothian, Va.; three granddaughters, Brittney Hall Gill, Bridget Hall Smith (Bryan), Cherie Spicer Murr (Joshua); seven great-grandsons, Grant Edward Gill, Landon Whiteley Gill, Gray Matthew Gill, Baylor Hall Gill, Ridgeley Herman Gill, Mason Ashby Smith, Jackson Aaron Smith; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Ronica Hartzell, Jolie Collette Murr; and step-grandson, Mark Williams.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Wayne Squyres. Burial to follow in the Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, La.
Friends and family are invited to a reception at the First Baptist Church in Merryville, La., immediately following burial.
Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now