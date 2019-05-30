Betty Lynn O'Quain, 72, of Sulphur, passed away at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. O'Quain was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in Oakdale, and lived all of her life in Sulphur. She was devoted to her family and considered everyone she met as a family member and treated them as such. Mrs. O'Quain never met a stranger and will be remembered by many for her giving heart and kind soul. She will be missed by all who were blessed to have crossed her path.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband who she knew since the age of 2, Rodney O'Quain; daughters, Lori LeDoux and Lisa Shank; son, Rodney "Skipper" O'Quain; her mother, Pearl Johnston Turner; sisters, Barbara Pettypool and Jan Suydam; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Louis "RL" Turner; sisters, JoAnn Caudo and Sandra Gail Suydam; brother, Robert Louis "Butch" Turner; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.