Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
Betty Trahan Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Betty Trahan, 68, of Jennings, will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel with Father Charles McMillin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mrs. Trahan will begin on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday morning at 8 and continue until time of service.
Mrs. Trahan spent most of her life in the Welsh area. She worked as a waitress for many years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Trahan Sr.; two sons, Bryan (Kim) Trahan of Lake Charles, and Marshall Trahan of Jennings; a sister, Lena (Kendall) Janot of Eunice; four brothers, Harold (Linda) Comeaux of Cankton, Darrell (Lilly) Comeaux of Jennings, Bobby "Blue" (Lina) Comeaux of Cankton, James (Anna) Comeaux of Iota; four grandchildren, Emma, Malorie, Graham and Maximilian Trahan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Berchman Comeaux and Eleda Daigle Comeaux; and a sister, Carol Ann Hollier.
Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2019
