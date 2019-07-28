|
|
Bettye Cooper Brown, 84, of DeQuincy, passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born to her late parents, Louis and Zettie Lee Cooper on Nov. 30, 1934 in Merryville. Bettye was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in DeQuincy. She was the office manager for Cleco for 43 years and served on the Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board for 10 years. She loved traveling and working in her yard. Most of all, she loved to shop and had an array of collections. Bettye loved spending time with her family and friends, and was especially close to her two nephews, Kyler and Reagen; and cherished the times she spent with her grandchildren, Cooper and Channing. Also, she loved traveling and spending time with her special friend, Genelle Hyatt.
She is survived by her son, Cleve Brown and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Cooper and Channing of Baton Rouge; one brother, Rousell Cooper and wife Nora of Dequincy; two sisters-in-law, Linda Cole and Maryvonne Cooper; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Bettye is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, John A. Brown; two brothers, Ambrose Cooper and Kerry Cooper; and two nephews, Chris and Nye Cooper.
A Celebration of Bettye's life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in DeQuincy, with Bro. Gil Arthur officiating. Visitation will from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery. A special thanks to Lindsay Vallery of Harbor Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion she showed; and her special sitters, Christine, Terry, Elmira, Alisha and Rebecca. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on July 28, 2019