Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettye Bryant-Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettye Lyvette Bryant-Robinson


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettye Lyvette Bryant-Robinson Obituary
Bettye Lyvette Bryant-Robinson, 47, of Lake Charles, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1972, to Bennie and Brenda Robinson in Galveston, Texas. She will best be remembered by her love of cooking and providing for her family, especially during Thanksgiving and family functions. She often enjoyed singing and collaborating music. She was a hard worker and selfless, often giving to those in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to carry on her memories are her daughters, Cherish Chavez, Bettina Robinson; one brother, Timothy Robinson; and her fiancé, Xzavian McNair.
Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -