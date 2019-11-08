|
Bettye Lyvette Bryant-Robinson, 47, of Lake Charles, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1972, to Bennie and Brenda Robinson in Galveston, Texas. She will best be remembered by her love of cooking and providing for her family, especially during Thanksgiving and family functions. She often enjoyed singing and collaborating music. She was a hard worker and selfless, often giving to those in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to carry on her memories are her daughters, Cherish Chavez, Bettina Robinson; one brother, Timothy Robinson; and her fiancé, Xzavian McNair.
Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019