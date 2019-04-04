Beulah Hardey Cutler, 87, passed away April 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and was involved in many church programs and activities. She was in high demand locally for her sewing and cooking skills. Beulah loved playing cards, Pokeno, quilting, traveling, and being surrounded by family.

She is survived by her sons, David Cutler and wife Lesa of Albuquerque, N.M.; Mark Cutler and wife Nedra of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Jenny Walling and husband Curtis of Westlake; Keith Rohrs, loved as one of her own; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Newton Cutler, son, John Cutler, parents, Joseph and Rhea Hardey, brother, Jimmy Hardey, sister, Berline Attales.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake.

Funeral Service will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery in Westlake. Published in American Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary