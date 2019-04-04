Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Bellview Baptist Church
Westlake, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Cutler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah (Hardey) Cutler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beulah (Hardey) Cutler Obituary
Beulah Hardey Cutler, 87, passed away April 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and was involved in many church programs and activities. She was in high demand locally for her sewing and cooking skills. Beulah loved playing cards, Pokeno, quilting, traveling, and being surrounded by family.
She is survived by her sons, David Cutler and wife Lesa of Albuquerque, N.M.; Mark Cutler and wife Nedra of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Jenny Walling and husband Curtis of Westlake; Keith Rohrs, loved as one of her own; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Newton Cutler, son, John Cutler, parents, Joseph and Rhea Hardey, brother, Jimmy Hardey, sister, Berline Attales.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake.
Funeral Service will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now