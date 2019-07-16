|
Beulah Hawthorne Moore, 92, passed away July 14, 2019, at her residence.
She was a member of the Gateway Church of God. She loved quilting, sewing, cooking and crocheting, working in her yard. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Moore and wife Sue of Deville, La., Danny Moore and wife Glenda of Moss Bluff, Gary Moore and wife Kelly of Longview, Texas; daughters, Marilyn Clark of Moss Bluff, Sharon Wright and husband Carroll of Moss Bluff; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edwin Moore; son, Marc Moore; and grandchildren, Matilda Paige Moore and Charles Bryan Moore.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on July 16, 2019