Beulah Mae Louviere, age 97, of Welsh, La., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beulah was born March 31, 1923, to Joseph and Claudia Benoit.

Beulah lived her first 87 years in Welsh and her last 10 years as a resident of Resthaven Nursing Home in Lake Charles. In 1989, she was featured in many papers for being an advocate for the elderly. She was also recognized and known for being the first person bringing the life line to Louisiana. Beulah worked for Golden Age Nursing Home in Welsh as an Activity Coordinator and Social Worker for 34 years. Having a passion for hobbies, she enjoyed shopping, traveling, sewing, coloring, painting, cooking and decorating. The most important people in her life that she loved dearly was her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Will "Bill" Louviere (Vera) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Ronnie Louviere (Jeanene) of Sulphur, Vernon Sonnier (Dale) of Welsh; one daughter, LaDonna Atwell (Mike) of Holmwood; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Claudia Benoit; her husband of 32 years, Will Louviere; one son, Richard "Dickie" Louviere (Bobbie); one daughter, Susan Derouen (Darrell); and two brothers, Amar Benoit (Alice and Lucy) and Dallas Benoit (Esta Mae).

Visitation will be held at Hixson funeral Home of Lake Charles on Saturday, July 18, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. until service time. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hixson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Welsh immediately following.

