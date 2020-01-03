|
|
Beverly A Higginbotham passed from this life on Dec. 31, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by her loving family at the age of 67.
Beverly was born on Aug. 28, 1952, to Dalton and Goldie Trahan/Elias T. Breaux. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sister Loyce Trahan and brothers Oddley, E.J. and Rodney. She was the general manager for Zee Medical for over 39 Years. Beverly never met a stranger and will be sorely missed but there is great comfort knowing she has been reunited with the love of her life, our sweet daddy, Robert Wayne Higginbotham.
She leaves to mourn her memory, daughters Lorrie (Darren) Bertrand, Bobbie Simmons (Wade Hardy) Extra; son Michael Champion (started as a son in law and became a son), her well loved grandchildren, Darby and Shelby Bertrand and Devon Champion; sisters, Leah Ledkins, Linda Thibodeaux (Carrol), Orlene Lopez (Perry) and Charlene LaBouve (Jimmy); brothers, Floyd Trahan (Darlene) and Snooky Trahan (Mary); half brothers, Ernest and J.C. Breaux; and half sisters, Irene LeDoux, Mary Lou Harrell and Lou Ethel East.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
Lorrie and Bobbie would like to express their gratitude to all of Mr. and Mrs. Higginbotham's siblings and their cousins for being there for them during this difficult time. You are what family is about.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020