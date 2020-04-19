Home

Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Welsh, LA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
12:45 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Welsh, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Lacassine Cemetery
Beverly Jean Gott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jean Gott


1941 - 2020
Beverly Jean Gott Obituary
Beverly Jean Gott, 79, of Welsh, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born to her late parents, Evert A. and Lucille E. Sharp on Jan. 20, 1941 in Lake Charles. Beverly was active in her children's lives, whether it be cub scouting, rodeos, chaperoning dances, classroom mom, teacher's aide, trail riding, Calcasieu Parish Jr. Sheriff's Posse Drill Team, Catechism Instructor, camping, and other activities.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald J. Gott; two sons, Michael D. Gott and wife Susan, Evert A. Gott and wife Debbie, all of Welsh; one daughter, Margaret E. Belfour and husband Greg of Lake Charles; one brother, Richard A. Sharp of Iowa; one sister, Mildred S. White of Starks; sister-in-law, Carolynn J. Sharp of Merryville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leroy and Isabelle Thomas; twelve grandchildren, Caroline M. Belfour-Stanley, John J. Belfour, David W. Bulla, Devon J. Gott, James L. Richard, Amanda M. Dubroc, Ashley N. Gott, David J. Hoffpauir, Sadie A. Richard, Matthew D. Gott, Joseph J. Belfour, and Kassidy L. Richard; along with numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Beverly is preceded in death by one son, David L. Gott; brothers, Malcolm D. Sharp, Evert H. Sharp; daughter-in-law, Ingrid J. Gott; brother-in-laws, Alton E. White and Larry J. Gott; along with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beulah M. and Isaac J. Gott.
A private graveside service will be held at Lacassine Cemetery on Monday, April 20, 2020, with Father RoJo Koonathan officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, with a Rosary to follow at 12:45 p.m., before processing to the cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020
