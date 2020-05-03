GRAND LAKE – Beverly Trahan Callis, born Aug. 25, 1945, daughter of the Howard and Lucella Wolf Trahan, passed away in her residence, Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 74.

Beverly was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Callis; daughters, Darla Sha (Ali) of Lake Charles; Carla Mallett (Billy) of Grandlake; Susie O'Gea of Cameron; Pam Ancelet and Kim Ancelet, both of Cameron; sister, Delores Taylor of Mattawan, MI; 8 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard J. Trahan and Robert L. Trahan.

Beverly's family will hold private services in Sweetlake/Grandlake Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1 p.m.

***Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited, as per state compliance and currently scheduled services will be for immediate family only***

