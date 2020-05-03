Beverly Trahan Callis
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAND LAKE – Beverly Trahan Callis, born Aug. 25, 1945, daughter of the Howard and Lucella Wolf Trahan, passed away in her residence, Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 74.
Beverly was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Callis; daughters, Darla Sha (Ali) of Lake Charles; Carla Mallett (Billy) of Grandlake; Susie O'Gea of Cameron; Pam Ancelet and Kim Ancelet, both of Cameron; sister, Delores Taylor of Mattawan, MI; 8 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard J. Trahan and Robert L. Trahan.
Beverly's family will hold private services in Sweetlake/Grandlake Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1 p.m.
***Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited, as per state compliance and currently scheduled services will be for immediate family only***

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Service
1:00 PM
Sweetlake/Grandlake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved