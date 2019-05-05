Bharti Mahesh Shah, 70, of Lake Charles died Friday, May 03, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Shah was a native of Patan, India, and in 1979, along with her husband, made Lake Charles her home. She attained her Cosmetology License and began her 20-year career with Out of Necessities. Her clientele, also known as friends, followed her when she started her home salon and spa. She always worked hard and especially loved her little ladies in nursing homes; shopping for them or taking them shopping. She also loved watching NFL football; her favorite team was the Saints. Her good times were spent playing cards with her card club, seven couples of family and friends, and traveling around the world, especially back home to India. She will be remembered as a great cook. Her specialty dishes were Bhakhari and Samosa that usually included an invitation to her closest friends. Mrs. Shah will be most remembered for her kindness, patience and guidance and love and devotion to her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 44 years, Mahesh C. Shah of Lake Charles; one son, Jatin M. Shah and wife Ayesha Jain of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Jigi Shah and husband Ajay Lad of Toronto, Canada; two grandchildren, Avina Lad and Shyan Lad; and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Subrhadaben Shah and Chimanlal Shah; one brother; and one sister.

A ritual of cremation ceremony will be from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to a .