Bill VanCleave Jr., 70, of Moss Bluff, passed away at 9 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. VanCleave was born on June 8, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and moved to Jennings at the age of 8 where he was a graduate of Jennings High School. He moved to Moss Bluff in the early 1970s where he resided all of his life. Mr. VanCleave furthered his education at Sowela Technical Institute in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration and retired from the Capital One Tower. He was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Brenda Stoner and Sandy Pousson (Bubba) of Kinder; and 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary Domanico Chapman; wife, Loretta VanCleave; daughters, Belinda Reeves, Carolyn (Kay) Manuel and Stephanie Leone (Lee); son, Thomas R. Reeves; and a granddaughter, Eilene Reeves.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Moss Bluff Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Fr. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. until the start of the service. A private inurnment will be held in Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.