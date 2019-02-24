Home

Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Billie Dee Myers


1936 - 2019
Mrs. Billie Dee Myers Obituary
Mrs. Billie Dee Myers, 82, of Louisiana, passed from this life Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at NHC Oakwood, in Lewisburg, Tenn.
Billie was born on July 3, 1936, in Lake Charles, La., was a homemaker, wife and mother, who had a loving family. She was of the Pentecostal faith, and a member of Six-Mile Pentecostal Church in Pitkin, La.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Harold Myers of Lake Charles; daughter, Donna Denise and Terry Malcolm of Culleoka, Tenn.; brother, Allen Cranford of Sulphur, La.; sisters, Delores Dauzat of Pitkin and Brenda Lanier of Sulphur; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Myers; parents, William Allen and Mary Eula Boudreaux Cranford; sister, Cedonia Duplissey; and great-granddaughter, Anna Elise Bowlds.
Visitation and funeral will be at First Pentecostal Church in Sulphur, with visitation from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Burial will follow at Indian Village Cemetery in (Kinder) Indian Village, La.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2019
