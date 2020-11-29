1/1
Billie Grindol
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Billie Grindol, 93, of Lake Charles passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 with her loving and attentive husband at her side. Billie and Bud recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.
Billie was a native of Shelby County, Texas and made her home in Lake Charles. She was employed for 37 years with Bell South, retiring in 1983. After her retirement, she devoted her time to caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was affectionately called Grandma by all that knew her. She loved the outdoors and tending to her flower garden.
Those preceding Billie in death are her parents, Charlie F and Katherine Goodson Jackson; brothers, Nick Jackson, Olan Jackson, Jay Jackson and Alan Jackson; sisters, Ione Wood, June McGill, Nell Moore and Sandy Parkhurst; and a son, John Grindol. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 74 years, PJ "Bud" Grindol, their children, Phillip Grindol and wife Wanda, Carlyss; Debra Grindol Porche and husband Gene, Lake Charles and Stephen Grindol and wife Shevawn, Lake Charles; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.
Visitation will be on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020 at University Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. with funeral services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Zack Rodriguez officiating under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Prien Memorial Gardens.

Published in American Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
University Baptist Church
DEC
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
University Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your family’s loss. She was such a sweet and loving soul, and such a dear friend to my mom. They are both happy together in the beautiful heavenly flower gardens.
You all remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Debbie(Eskind) & Luke Papania
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Billie was a wonderful soul who loved all.
Shirley Grindol
Family
November 28, 2020
Grandma was a sweet soul! I admired her love for her family and the way she would tell it like it was. She truly loved her grandchildren and I enjoyed knowing her. My heart aches knowing the heartbreak you all feel now that she has passed away. I pray you find peace and know you are thought of often.
Jessica Sifford (Harris)
Friend
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. We are praying for you and the family.
Connie Bee
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of your mother and grandmother. May God’s comforting arms hold you through this time.

Martin & Kay Smith
Family
