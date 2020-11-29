Billie Grindol, 93, of Lake Charles passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 with her loving and attentive husband at her side. Billie and Bud recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

Billie was a native of Shelby County, Texas and made her home in Lake Charles. She was employed for 37 years with Bell South, retiring in 1983. After her retirement, she devoted her time to caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was affectionately called Grandma by all that knew her. She loved the outdoors and tending to her flower garden.

Those preceding Billie in death are her parents, Charlie F and Katherine Goodson Jackson; brothers, Nick Jackson, Olan Jackson, Jay Jackson and Alan Jackson; sisters, Ione Wood, June McGill, Nell Moore and Sandy Parkhurst; and a son, John Grindol. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 74 years, PJ "Bud" Grindol, their children, Phillip Grindol and wife Wanda, Carlyss; Debra Grindol Porche and husband Gene, Lake Charles and Stephen Grindol and wife Shevawn, Lake Charles; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.

Visitation will be on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020 at University Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. with funeral services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Zack Rodriguez officiating under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Prien Memorial Gardens.

