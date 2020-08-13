1/1
Billy J Vander
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy J Vander, age 69, of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Billy was born April 1, 1951, to Elver and Calamae Vander.
B.J. was a native of Moss Bluff and a resident of Westlake. He was a graduate of Sam Houston High School and immediately following, he served in the United States Army. B.J. was the proud commander of American Legion Post 407 from 2017 until present. After many years, he retired as a pipe welder, which he truly loved.
He had many hobbies which included, boxing, watching old westerns, shooting pool, music, making people laugh, nice hats, nice cowboy boots and cruises. Anyone that knew him would know that he was one of President Trumps biggest supporters. The many family and friends that he has left behind will all have lots of great memories of B.J. that they can hold on for a lifetime. Most of all, the most loving husband, father, brother, and friend will be missed beyond words.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 14 years, Regina Mott Vander of Westlake; two daughters, Turia Hendrickson of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Ashley Chandler of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two stepchildren, Jennifer Johnson of Pensacola, Fla., and Cody Howard and wife Whitney of Floresville, Texas; nine grandchildren, Cole, Cade, and Callie Midgett, Tyler Hysell, Blake Jordan, Ashlynne Chandler, Jacob, Ashley, and Samantha Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Caylee Midgett, River Smith, Elijah and Jayden Johnson; one sister, Verla Dothard; two brothers, Newton "Lucky" Vander and Jerry Vander; and his dog, Copper.
B.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Elver Vander and Calamae Artego Vander; two brothers, Terry Vander and Marvin Vander; mother-in-law, Lou Mott; two sons-in-law, Josh Hendrickson and Randy Chandler; and one grandson, Gunner Howard
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, beginning at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to extend an invitation for a gathering immediately following the services at the American Legion Post 407, in the Hall. The bar will be closed and mask will be required unless you are eating.
His wife, Regina Vander would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that has prayed, called, texted, or visited during his illness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
American Legion Post 407
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
3374365507
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Westlake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved