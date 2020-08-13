Billy J Vander, age 69, of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Billy was born April 1, 1951, to Elver and Calamae Vander.

B.J. was a native of Moss Bluff and a resident of Westlake. He was a graduate of Sam Houston High School and immediately following, he served in the United States Army. B.J. was the proud commander of American Legion Post 407 from 2017 until present. After many years, he retired as a pipe welder, which he truly loved.

He had many hobbies which included, boxing, watching old westerns, shooting pool, music, making people laugh, nice hats, nice cowboy boots and cruises. Anyone that knew him would know that he was one of President Trumps biggest supporters. The many family and friends that he has left behind will all have lots of great memories of B.J. that they can hold on for a lifetime. Most of all, the most loving husband, father, brother, and friend will be missed beyond words.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 14 years, Regina Mott Vander of Westlake; two daughters, Turia Hendrickson of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Ashley Chandler of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two stepchildren, Jennifer Johnson of Pensacola, Fla., and Cody Howard and wife Whitney of Floresville, Texas; nine grandchildren, Cole, Cade, and Callie Midgett, Tyler Hysell, Blake Jordan, Ashlynne Chandler, Jacob, Ashley, and Samantha Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Caylee Midgett, River Smith, Elijah and Jayden Johnson; one sister, Verla Dothard; two brothers, Newton "Lucky" Vander and Jerry Vander; and his dog, Copper.

B.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Elver Vander and Calamae Artego Vander; two brothers, Terry Vander and Marvin Vander; mother-in-law, Lou Mott; two sons-in-law, Josh Hendrickson and Randy Chandler; and one grandson, Gunner Howard

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, beginning at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to extend an invitation for a gathering immediately following the services at the American Legion Post 407, in the Hall. The bar will be closed and mask will be required unless you are eating.

His wife, Regina Vander would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that has prayed, called, texted, or visited during his illness.

