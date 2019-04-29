Billie Jean Simon Kyle, 68, of Hackberry, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was a lifelong Hackberry resident and a 1969 graduate of Hackberry High School. Her hobbies included cooking for family and friends, gardening and attending her grandchildren's events. Billie Jean loved beating Mitchell at their daily games of dominoes and cribbage. Her love for all animals was obvious in the way she fed and cared for them. She always had a pot of coffee ready for company and enjoyed their visits.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Mitchell G. Kyle; three children, Tiffany Martin and husband David of Sulphur, Tila Stansel and husband Bobby of Hackberry, and Layne Kyle and wife Brandy of Hackberry; six grandchildren, Torri Jinks and husband Brandon, John David Martin, Laci Stansel, Kayla Bartholamew, Cameron Kyle and Ethan Kyle; four great-grandchildren, Miya Jinks, Taylie Little, Finn Jinks and Marcie Jinks; and six siblings, Hazel Gallegos, J.D. Simon, Ruby Constance, Leroy Simon, Barbara East and Vernice Waggoner.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Anola Simon; and siblings, Clarence Swire, Rose Theriot, Ethel Navarre and Roy James Simon.

A Celebration of Life service was at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Jody Barrilleaux was the Celebrant. Prior to the service, a Gathering of Family and Friends began at 1 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 3 p.m. Published in American Press on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary