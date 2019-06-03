Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Billy Trahan
Billy Lee Trahan


Billy Lee Trahan Obituary
Billy Lee Trahan, 87, of Lake Charles passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in his residence.
Mr. Trahan was born on November 7, 1931 in Lake Charles where he resided all of his life and attended Lake Charles High School. He served in the US Navy and was a lifelong farmer until retirement. Mr. Trahan was a previous member of Christ the King Catholic Church and was currently a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 66 years, Jane Klumpp Trahan of Lake Charles; children, Lisa Breaux (Mike), Jody Jones East (Val), Mitchell Trahan (Tina), and Ricky Trahan (Page) all of Lake Charles; siblings, Joyce Simmons of Fresno, CA, Joann Butler (Ronnie) of Village Mills, TX, Jerry Trahan (Veta) of Tomball, TX, and Lynn Trahan of Lake Charles; sister in law, Sherry Trahan of Lake Charles; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olive Nunez and Dallas Joseph Trahan, Sr. and siblings, Gertrude Weston, Beulah Hudec, Betty Sue Poffenberger, George Trahan, Bobby Ray Trahan, and D.J. Trahan.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Very Reverend Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until leaving for the church at 12:30 p.m.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mr. Trahan's caregiver, Liz Simon.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on June 3, 2019
