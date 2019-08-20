Home

Billy Lincoln

Billy Lincoln Obituary
Billy James Lincoln, age 69, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 with family at his bedside.
He leaves two daughters, Nichole and Amanda; brothers, David and wife Glenda, Richard and wife Lola, Douglas Lee and wife Doris; sisters, Louise Norris, Frances Murray and companion Wayne. Bill also has many nieces, nephews and cousins in Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Bill had many special friends who helped him during many trips to the hospital. For that we want to acknowledge friends, Ken, Mary Drost, Regina Hughes, Rita LaValley, and his cousin Bobby Hoffpauir.
Bill loved to play Bingo, watch wrestling and boxing.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father, Billie and James Lincoln.
A celebration of life will happen at a later date.
Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2019
