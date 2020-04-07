|
Billy Ray Landry, 63, passed away at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, in a local care center.
He was a lifelong resident of Vinton. Billy was a member of The Maverick's MC and was the founding father of the Cal Parish Chapter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Falina Mendenall and Dustin Dupre, Brandi Landry, and Crystal Barnard, all of Vinton, Kathy Caldwell and husband, Tyler of Alabama, and Michelle Landry of Lake Charles; and eight grandchildren, Keivien, Breanna, Austin, Ashton, Taylor, Cohen, Kalli, and Pressley. He was preceded in death by his son, Jermie Mendenall; his siblings, Annie Deshotel and Allen Landry; and a grandson, Bret Vice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Special thanks to his "Baby Mama," Debbie Marshall for being such a good friend to him.
Published in American Press on Apr. 7, 2020