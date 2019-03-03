|
KINDER - Billy Tramel, 91, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Billy was a WWII Navy veteran, retired farmer, Auctioneer, Charter Member of FFA and American Polled Herdford Association.
He is survived by his children, Deacon Michael Tramel ( Alice Claire) of Jennings, Bertha Savant (Gerald "Jerry") of Oberlin and William "Dub" Tramel (Camille) of Kinder; brother Rudy Tramel (Yvonne) of Evangeline; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Christine Hall; parents, Icy and Floyd Tramel, Ernest Rudolph Tramel; and siblings, Doris Tiejie, Norma "Micky" Rampmier, T.J. Tramel and Jeanette Bertrand.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Reed Funeral Home in Kinder. Deacon Michael Tramel will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Spring Cemetery in Oberlin. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder. A vigil service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, and a rosary will follow. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Special thanks to SWL War Veterans Home, LAMM Hospice and Jennings Hospital.
Published in American Press on Mar. 3, 2019