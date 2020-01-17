|
Blake D'Qoun Simien, 25, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at a local hospital.
Blake was a native of Lake Charles and was a member of Greater St. Mary Baptist Church. He was a 2012 graduate of LaGrange High School where he played football.
Blake leaves to cherish his memories, parents, Sakeithsha (Phillip Jr.) of Lake Charles; his father, Alphonse Williams Jr. of Baton Rouge, La.; two beautiful twins, Blake Jr. and Brylee Simien; along with three sisters; and five brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, located at 1801 2nd Ave., in Lake Charles, La. The Rev. Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert will officiate. A visitation will be at 9 a.m. in the church until time of the service. Interment will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020