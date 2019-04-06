Memorial service for Mrs. Blanche Hartwell Hollister, 92, of Lake Arthur, will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Lake Arthur First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bradley Swire officiating. A short visitation for family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hollister was born in Welsh on Feb. 1, 1927. She received a BA in Education and enjoyed her career as a teacher and school librarian immensely. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter Lake Arthur #144 until it merged with Rebecca #2 of Welsh and she continued her membership there. She was a member of the Lake Arthur First United Methodist Church and a devoted member of the community all her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne H. Houk of Plano, Texas; two sons, Lloyd K. (Penny) Hollister of Carencro, and Dale R. (Zan) Hollister of Lake Arthur; grandchildren, Adam (Claudia) Hollister, Chloe and Abby Hollister, Ethan Houk, Jacob Houk, Blake Devillier, Hope Devillier; great grandchildren, Aiden, Alexandra, soon to arrive, Carter Hollister, Nathan and Annie Lee and a special grandniece Leah Hartwell Harford.

Mrs. Hollister was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Archie Stine Hollister; her parents, Aaron Bertram Hartwell and Mabel Estella Martin, two sisters and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made be made to Lake Arthur United Methodist Church or of Shreveport, La., in Mrs. Hollister's memory.