Blanche Hunt Pevoto, age 96, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Sulphur. Blanche was born on June 7, 1923, in Oakdale to John Burgess and Rosa Bernita Sumerall Burgess.

Blanche loved to play piano, sing, cook, but especially spend time with her family whom she loved dearly. Blanche was a life time member and a pillar of Maplewood Methodist Church where she was the Choir Director for many years. She also was a member of the Eastern Star Sulphur Love Chapter, rotating Worthy Matron. Blanche was a member of the Swinging Rebels Square Dance Club, and a member of the Agin' Cajuns.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Hunt Powers, husband, John L. Hunt, husband, Cecil Pevoto, parents, grandparents, Sarah Bonita Thomkins Sumerall and Elisha Z. Sumerall; and nine siblings, John Simon Burgess, Jr., Betty Walker, Oneida Hensley, Hal Burgess, Freddy Lloyd Burgess, Margie rose Burgess Smith, Billy Ray Burgess, Charlotte Yvonne Burgess, and Carl "Scratch" Burgess.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Douglas Hunt and wife, Gail of Sulphur; son-in-law, Norman Mark Powers; six grandchildren, Jennifer Bellard, Gina Ray and husband, James, Jessica Wilson and husband, James "Jimbo", Jonathan Hunt and wife, Amy, Kyle Hunt, and Steven Hunt; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel in Sulphur, starting at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Ollieville Baptist Church Cemetery, in Cottonwood, La.

