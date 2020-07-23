Bob Downer of Lake Charles died at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in hospice care of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 83.
He was a lifelong plant worker, serving as an instrument technician for Columbia LNG, DuPont and other companies in the chemical, LNG and nuclear power industries across five states. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Mr. Downer was a U.S. Navy veteran who served on the flight deck of both the USS Coral Sea and the USS Saratoga in the 1950s. During his service, he appeared in the John Wayne-Maureen O'Hara war film "The Wings of Eagles" and was appointed Ms. O'Hara's official Navy escort when she visited the ship.
In his leisure time over the years, which started early each Saturday morning, he was a motorcycle racer, antique automobile restorer and award-winning car and truck customizer. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, the old Philadelphia Athletics, the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers.
In retirement, he was a member of Bayou Writers Group and had several short stories published in anthologies. He also volunteered as a Salvation Army bell-ringer, was a field participant in progressive political causes, and served as a concessions host at the Lake Charles Little Theatre.
Russell Robert Downer was born Jan. 1, 1937, the son of Betty Downer, a licensed practical nurse, and Russ Downer of CBS. He grew up in Queens, N.Y., and suburban New Jersey - where, at age 15, he won the home run title in leading his team, Albers Electric, to the city league baseball title. He was a graduate of Pitman (N.J.) High School and, after Navy service, studied at Spring Garden Technical Institute of Philadelphia. In 1962, he married his wife, Georgia, at Downer Methodist Church in Downer, N.J.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Georgia M. Downer; two children, Brett (wife Barbara) Downer of Lake Charles and Amy (husband Rob) Huston of Colfax, Ill.; four grandchildren, Caroline Downer of New Orleans, Andrew Christensen of Bloomington, Ill., Katy Christensen of Colfax, Ill., and John Martin Downer of Lake Charles; his brother- and sister-in-law, Eli and Judy Marsh of Union Dale, Pa.; one step-grandchild, Anna (husband Rocky) Roberson of Ellsworth, Ill.; four step-great-grandchildren, Aiva, Mayci, River and Eden, all of Ellsworth, Ill.; and a lifetime of friends, neighbors and extended family.
Cremation will follow private arrangements.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date if circumstances allow.
The family is appreciative of the care given by the staff of Landmark of Lake Charles, Brighton Bridge Hospice and Annette Tritico of Evangeline Home Health.
If they wish, friends may make memorial donations to Bayou Writers Group, the national Disabled American Veterans
office or the Lake Charles Little Theatre.