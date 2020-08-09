Bob was one of a kind. He was one of the hardest working people I’ve ever knew. He worked hard but always had time to be a prankster. He just couldn’t hide his guilt with his less than poker face. I worked with Bob at Boeing and later at LA Pigment. We worked together on shift and worked relief for a while. I really missed his help and his pranks after he retired. He was such a great guy and may he Rest In Peace in Heaven. Hugs prayers and condolences go to his family.

Mike Styron

Coworker