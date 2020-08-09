Bob Winston Guillory, 76 of Hecker, La went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 4, 2020. Bob was born at home on Sept. 6, 1943 to Murphy and Rose Mae (Reed) Guillory in Mamou, La. Bob attended public schools in Mamou. He loved competing in sports. In high school he was awarded All District and All Southwest honors in football and State Champion in Boxing. He was also a Louisiana Golden Glove silver medalist.
After briefly attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana, he served as an Aircraft Ordinanceman in the U.S. Navy for three years. While serving in the Navy, he met and married the love of his life Emma Lee Miller. They were married on Nov. 9th, 1963 and had three children. He attended Louisiana State University at Eunice and later graduated from McNeese State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education. Bob's love of learning led him to multiple career paths.
He began his work career at Guillory Air Conditioning with his brother Terrona. He then accepted a teaching position at Evangeline Academy in Vidrine, La. He served as Director of Public Service Employment in the federal JTPA program administered by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Under his leadership the program was awarded the Highest Rated Public Service Program in Louisiana by the U. S. Department of Labor. He also worked as an operator at Cities Service Refinery. He finished his career at Boeing Louisiana Inc. and Louisiana Pigment Company.
During his career he counseled many people. In the early 1970's he made a Cursillo and gave his life to Christ. He was always a humble man that loved the Lord and shared his faith with coworkers and friends, leading some to accept Christ as their Lord and Savior. After retirement Bob enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He also enjoyed raising livestock.
He is survived by his wife Emma, son James Randall (Teri) Guillory, daughter Kimberly Faye (Steve) Benoit, daughter Krystyna Nicole (Eric) Lee, Goddaughter Melissa Ann (William) Cormier, grandchildren Randi Renee' Angelle Guillory, Alexandra Rose Benoit, Hannah Noel Guillory, Brianna Gabrielle Guillory, Katheryn Elyse Benoit, Carrie Anne Cormier, Harper Billy Ryan Bunch, Cameron Elliott Bunch, Wesley Nolan Cormier, and Drew Brent Cormier, brothers Terrona Jean (Janice) Guillory, Vernon Joseph (Paula) Guillory, James Bennett Guillory and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or New Life Counseling Pregnancy Services located at 631 East School Street, Lake Charles, La. 70607.