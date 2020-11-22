An extraordinary man, Bobbie "Bob" Brinson Bailey, spent his life living every moment to the fullest. Born on Sept. 7, 1927, in Shongaloo, La - Died on Sept. 25, 2020 in Lexington, S.C. with his wife of 45 years, Betty Jo Babineaux Bailey, by his side.
The son of Laura Brinson Bailey Louviere and Samuel Warren Bailey, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Annie Carolyn Webb and Samuel W. Bailey and one daughter, Kathy Ann Bailey Bonner.
Still cherishing his memory are his wife Betty Jo Babineaux Bailey, his children Geneva Z. Bailey, Sharonkay Ford (Vic Ford), Cristi Rice (Steve Rice) and Robert W. Bailey (Kathryne Bailey). He was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Shane Sasnow (Natalia Sasnow), Laura Koschade (Michael Lohr), Tami Johnson, Caleb Rice (Brooke Rice), Emery Ford (Lauren Ford), Shannon Ford, Dylan Ford, Christina Bailey, Javin Bailey, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and extended family by marriage.
He graduated from Sulphur High in 1944, volunteered for the Navy and served in WWII. He attended and lettered in track for Louisiana University Lafayette (then SLI) and although LSU was his favorite college team, he was as Ragin' Cajun in his heart. He worked in the steel/crane erection business most of his life and built everything from offices to bridges and even a record breaking sized Purple Martin House beside the Lake Charles Civic Center. He worked in Oklahoma and Louisiana, but mostly in Lake Charles, La where he owned and operated American Erectors for 30 plus years. He was King Zog, Crew of Cosmos, Mardi Gras in 1970 (Sulphur, La), raced stock cars, rode motorcycles, flew airplanes, co-owned a spur company, played guitar, the accordion, the harmonica, always had a boat, he was a master welder, loved deep sea fishing, scuba diving and even owned a scuba diving shop. He was a member of The Grand Lodge of the State of Louisiana Free and Accepted Masons for over 60 years. He and Betty hand built a 55' steel hulled sailboat named The Honey Bee.
After he retired they spent years sailing to Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and other parts of the Gulf and Atlantic oceans, finally making their way back to land and settling in Gilbert/Lexington, SC to be near family. He and Betty partnered in a real estate investment company and he really enjoyed following and investing in the stock market. He was a lifelong openly proud member of the Republican party and if you were ever in his office, there was no doubt about that. He was Baptist by faith and on his recent 93rd birthday he said "The Good Lord has had his hand on my shoulder for 93 years. I've had a wonderful life".
He instilled in his children the gift of adventure and storytelling. Anyone who ever met him enjoyed his flair for excitement and memory for details. He told stories of his true life, each one more adventurous and unique than the one before. Each one accentuated with vibrant hand gestures and each one true. His kindness and humor (and his occasional cigar) will be remembered by so many. And his ability to "Fix it with Love", will always be a driving force in his family. We are the fortunate ones to have shared 93 years with this wonderful man.
He was laid to rest in a private graveside service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Sept. 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. All service arrangements were handled by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Shriners Hospital (www.https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
) in memory of Bobbie B. Bailey or to a charity of your choice
.