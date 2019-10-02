|
Bobbie Eloise Carmen, 93, of Merryville, La., passed from this life July 16, 2019, in Brenham, Texas. Visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Merryville United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be immediately afterwards in the Merryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Merryville United Methodist Church, PO Box 292, Merryville, LA 70653; First United Methodist Church, 408 North Baylor Street, Brenham, TX 77833; Festival Hill, James Dick Foundation, PO Box 89, Round Top, TX 78954.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Oct. 2, 2019