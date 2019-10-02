Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Merryville United Methodist Church.
Graveside service
Following Services
Merryville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Carmen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Eloise Carmen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Eloise Carmen Obituary
Bobbie Eloise Carmen, 93, of Merryville, La., passed from this life July 16, 2019, in Brenham, Texas. Visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Merryville United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be immediately afterwards in the Merryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Merryville United Methodist Church, PO Box 292, Merryville, LA 70653; First United Methodist Church, 408 North Baylor Street, Brenham, TX 77833; Festival Hill, James Dick Foundation, PO Box 89, Round Top, TX 78954.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now