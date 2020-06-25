Bobbie Jo Beauxis McMichael, age 80, passed away on June 23, 2020, in a memory care facility in Houston, Texas.

Bobbie was born on Oct. 16, 1939, in Abbeville, La. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles, La. She was a graduate of Marian High School and Sowela Technical College. She devoted her life to God and was a faithful member of Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles, La.

Known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers, some may be surprised of the extreme shyness of her youth. She possessed a contagious smile and entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor winning the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness and constant nurturing love and faith.

Bobbie enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting and watching movies. She loved traveling extensively throughout the country and the world. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to God and her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 57 years, Jon McMichael; one son, Keith McMichael and wife Susan McMichael of Moss Bluff, La.; one daughter, Dana LeRoy and husband Bradley LeRoy of Cypress, Texas; two grandsons, Joel McMichael and David McMichael of Moss Bluff, La.; two granddaughters, Ashlyn LeRoy and Kennedi LeRoy of Cypress, Texas; one sister, Ruth Sandifer and husband Bill Sandifer of Moss Bluff, La.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Reynold Beauxis and Gussie Dugas Beauxis; one son, Paul McMichael; one brother, Wade Beauxis.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles and will resume Saturday at 8 a.m. until time of service. Service will be Saturday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery.

