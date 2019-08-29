|
|
Bobbie Marcelene Smith Hardey, 84, a lifelong resident of Westlake, La., passed away, peacefully, in her home on Aug. 27, 2019.
Bobbie was born on Jan. 28, 1935, in Borger, Texas, to Marshall and Alma Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Billy Bane Smith (Hotshot); and her granddaughter, Lauren Hardey.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry Anthony Hardey; her sister, Peggy Schwarzer; and her five children, Jerilyn Mayo (husband Bob), Bob Hardey (wife Janice), Mike Hardey, Linda Flory and Don Hardey (wife Rhonda). She was the proud grandma to her 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and she has many nieces and nephews.
Bobbie loved her family. She especially loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking for her company and hosting them, always with an open door. She was welcoming, creative, loyal and funny. She loved her community and served as a Bus Driver for 25 years in Calcasieu Parish until she retired. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home in Westlake on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Westlake, 2617 Westwood Rd., Westlake, at 3:30 p.m. and the family will receive guests at 2:30 p.m. Service will be officiated by Pastor David Brewer and Oliver McGuire. Interment will follow at the Hardey Family Cemetery in Westlake, La.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhome.com.
In Lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Westlake in her memory.
Published in American Press on Aug. 29, 2019