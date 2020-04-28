|
Bobby A. Gunn Sr., born to parents, Vertis and Margaret Gunn on Dec. 30, 1925, departed this earth for his Heavenly home on April 25, 2020. Dad died at peace and in comfort in his daughter and son-in-law's home.
Our dad served his Lord, church and country. He was baptized in the Rhine River in Wesel, Germany, in 1945 while serving as an Army soldier during World War II. Boulevard Baptist is the church where he worshipped and was a faithful deacon.
While in basic training, his sixteen-year-old girlfriend, Beverly Fullington, boarded a bus in Lake Charles to El Paso, Texas, determined to become his wife before his departure to Germany and did just that on June 16, 1944.
Returning home from war in Europe, he and his bride lived in Lake Charles where they provided for, loved and cared for their two children. Mom died on April 5, 2007, and every day dad drove to visit her grave site, with or without being licensed to drive, every day except those he just couldn't make it. Dad lived in his home, independently as he wished, except the last 2 weeks of his life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Bobby Gunn Jr. and wife Renee; and daughter, Ginny Gunn Bellon and her husband Owen; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Our family wishes to acknowledge and thank special friends, Larry and Jeanie Landry, Richard and Deborah Ott, and Marie Babin; Dr. Mark Lafuria and nurse, Brandi; Dr. Michael Cormier and staff; sitters, Tay, Jackie, and Judy; nurses, Carrie and Diane of Brighton Bridge Hospice; and most of all, our Lord and Savior, our strength and refuge.
Private interment will be held at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all to be given the opportunity to attend.
Published in American Press on Apr. 28, 2020