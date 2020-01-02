|
|
Bobby Dee Smith, 33, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Dec. 29, 2019.
Mr. Smith was a loving son and nephew. He was very mild mannered, always respectful of other people and especially to his mother. He was devoted to his family and his friends and possessed a certain unwavering loyalty to them. Bobby was a gun and an antique car enthusiast. He loved his dog, Dozzer and made a concerted effort to keep in contact with all of his father's friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Smith; grandparents, Clifton J. Benoit Sr. and Lawrence Smith and Azalea Smith; and aunt, Mona Dean Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Cindy Benoit; grandmother, Anna Pearl Ashford; aunts, Connie Young and husband Dempsey, Brenda Faye Holland, Pam Tramel and husband Mark, and Lena Eubanks and husband Craig; uncles, Carol Lee Benoit and wife Ruth, Pewee Benoit and wife Cindy, Gary Benoit, Poochie Smith and wife Mona; and a host of cousins and devoted friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed 4:30 p.m. Bobby's cremation will follow the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 2, 2020