Bobby E. Dahlquist Sr., a resident of DeQuincy, La., was born on Dec. 21, 1937, and passed away on July 8, 2019, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his son, Eddy Dahlquist and wife Kim; and daughter, Rebecca Stanley and husband Jimmy of DeQuincy, La.; grandchildren, Lindsey Guillot and husband Glen, Whitnee Brame and husband Ryan, Charlcee Dahlquist, Karlee Dahlquist, Nikki Singley and husband Jarrad; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Jacob, Hunter, Denton, Ivee, Payslee, Ramsee, Landon, Sicilee, Brendon and Lillian; and one great-great-grandchild, Grady. He is also survived by his brother, Wilbur Dahlquist and wife Verna.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lois Cooper Dahlquist; parents, Andrew Dahlquist and Lorena Rice Dahlquist; sisters, Margaret and Joyce; brothers, Kenneth and Raymond.
Family will receive friends 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Nugent and the Rev. James Harris officiating. Interment to follow at Hyatt Cemetery, Fields, La.
Published in American Press on July 10, 2019