Bobby Gerald Weatherford
1934 - 2020
Bobby Gerald Weatherford, 86, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Kinder, La. He lived in Lake Charles for over 60 years.
Bobby was a 1952 graduate of Kinder High School. After active duty in the United States Army, he attended and graduated from McNeese State University, obtaining a degree in History Education. He taught briefly, and then began a career with the Office of Juvenile Justice, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.
Bobby was an avid tennis player and enjoyed spending time on and off the court with his many Racquet Club friends. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, Sandra and they were very active in Merry Mates and Tempo dance clubs. Bobby also served his church, OLQH, for many years as an usher.
Bobby leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Sandra Gilbert Weatherford; his son, Stuart Weatherford (Sharon); daughter, Tracy McNeely (Charles); three grandchildren, Alexandra McNeely, Paige McNeely and Daniel Henry; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mable Smith Weatherford; his brother, Roland "Sonny" Weatherford; and his sisters, Jackie Aaron and Evelyn Ardoin.
The family will receive visitors at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, with a Holy Rosary being recited at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Monsignor James Gaddy officiating. Interment will follow immediately thereafter at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Due to the spread of Covid, masks are required and please respect social distancing.

Published in American Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
DEC
3
Rosary
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
DEC
3
Interment
Consolata Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

4 entries
November 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Your family is in our prayers.
Pat & George Swift
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Sandra, I was saddened to read of Bobby's passing. The two of you made such a great couple! My heart hurts for the great sorrow you must be experiencing now. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and yours at this difficult time. This year just keeps on "giving" in a not-so-helpful way! We are thinking of you. Janell and Hunter Perrin
Friend
November 28, 2020
Bobby will be missed by all at Racquet club
Henry Chaumont
Friend
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Henry Chaumont
Friend
