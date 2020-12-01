Bobby Gerald Weatherford, 86, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Kinder, La. He lived in Lake Charles for over 60 years.

Bobby was a 1952 graduate of Kinder High School. After active duty in the United States Army, he attended and graduated from McNeese State University, obtaining a degree in History Education. He taught briefly, and then began a career with the Office of Juvenile Justice, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.

Bobby was an avid tennis player and enjoyed spending time on and off the court with his many Racquet Club friends. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, Sandra and they were very active in Merry Mates and Tempo dance clubs. Bobby also served his church, OLQH, for many years as an usher.

Bobby leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Sandra Gilbert Weatherford; his son, Stuart Weatherford (Sharon); daughter, Tracy McNeely (Charles); three grandchildren, Alexandra McNeely, Paige McNeely and Daniel Henry; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mable Smith Weatherford; his brother, Roland "Sonny" Weatherford; and his sisters, Jackie Aaron and Evelyn Ardoin.

The family will receive visitors at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, with a Holy Rosary being recited at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Monsignor James Gaddy officiating. Interment will follow immediately thereafter at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Due to the spread of Covid, masks are required and please respect social distancing.

