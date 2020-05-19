Coach Bobby Gunn Jr., 74, of Lake Charles, La., died at noon on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in a local hospital.

Coach Gunn was born June 29, 1945, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a life-long resident. He was a 1963 graduate of Marion High School and received his Master's degree from McNeese State University. He worked as a teacher and coach at various area middle schools for thirty-three years, retiring in 2002. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, camping, golfing and riding his motor trike. Coach Gunn was also a member of East Ridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Renee' Doescher Gunn; son, Randall Gunn and wife Nicole of Friendswood, Texas; daughter, Lisa Gunn of Woodville, Texas; sister, Virginia Lynn Bellon and husband Jimmy of Moss Bluff; and grandchildren, Alexis, Taylor, Hayden and Ella Gunn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Bobby Gunn Sr.

His private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Dr. Mark LaFuria, the staff at the Guardian Rehab Center, The Dames, and to all of the special friends and neighbors.

