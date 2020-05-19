Coach Bobby Gunn Jr
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coach Bobby Gunn Jr., 74, of Lake Charles, La., died at noon on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in a local hospital.
Coach Gunn was born June 29, 1945, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a life-long resident. He was a 1963 graduate of Marion High School and received his Master's degree from McNeese State University. He worked as a teacher and coach at various area middle schools for thirty-three years, retiring in 2002. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, camping, golfing and riding his motor trike. Coach Gunn was also a member of East Ridge Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Renee' Doescher Gunn; son, Randall Gunn and wife Nicole of Friendswood, Texas; daughter, Lisa Gunn of Woodville, Texas; sister, Virginia Lynn Bellon and husband Jimmy of Moss Bluff; and grandchildren, Alexis, Taylor, Hayden and Ella Gunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Bobby Gunn Sr.
His private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Dr. Mark LaFuria, the staff at the Guardian Rehab Center, The Dames, and to all of the special friends and neighbors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved